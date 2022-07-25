DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $697,000 Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 30,871 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $56.39 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.28.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

