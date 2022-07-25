DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYC opened at $63.06 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.58.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.