DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $843,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $38.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

