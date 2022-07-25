DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $62,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after buying an additional 87,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,797,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,418,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,212,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WD-40 Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of WDFC stock opened at $180.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.61 and a 12-month high of $255.31.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.43%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WD-40 (WDFC)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.