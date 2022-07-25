DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $62,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after buying an additional 87,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,797,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,418,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,212,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $180.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of -0.17. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.61 and a 12-month high of $255.31.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.