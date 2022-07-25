DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $862,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,798,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,008.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $195.18 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.49 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.08.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.