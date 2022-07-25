DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $46.68 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

