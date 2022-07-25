DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,982,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,507,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after acquiring an additional 773,331 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $64.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
