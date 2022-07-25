DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $999,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after purchasing an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after buying an additional 1,157,058 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after buying an additional 501,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,276,000 after buying an additional 131,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after buying an additional 620,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

NYSE CCL opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

