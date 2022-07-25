DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,064 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $40.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.94.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

