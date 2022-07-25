DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TELUS by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in TELUS by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.37 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TU. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

