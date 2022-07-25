DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in 8X8 by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Insider Activity at 8X8
8X8 Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $638.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $26.67.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
8X8 Profile
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Read More
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
