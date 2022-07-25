DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 101 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

CME stock opened at $204.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.24. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

