DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 11,979 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,449,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,142,000 after purchasing an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 538,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.81 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.