DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,872 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

OGN stock opened at $31.96 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

