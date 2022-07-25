DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 4,697 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. United Bankshares’s revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

