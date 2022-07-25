DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 695 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,004,000.

SOXX stock opened at $390.77 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $326.70 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.62 and its 200-day moving average is $430.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

