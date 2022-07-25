DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 78 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 135.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.42 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.96.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

