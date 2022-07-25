DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of IAF stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.