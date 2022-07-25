DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8 %

CTAS opened at $396.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.45. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

