DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

