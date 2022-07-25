DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $95.35 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.24.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

