DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in International Paper by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Insider Activity

International Paper Stock Performance

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $43.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $60.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.