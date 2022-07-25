DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $272.83 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

