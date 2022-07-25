DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MAA opened at $174.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.90%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

