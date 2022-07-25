DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,602,000 after acquiring an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $97.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.16. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.