DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of McKesson by 61.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

NYSE:MCK opened at $330.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.91. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $192.38 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.