DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 11,900 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,240,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,503,000 after acquiring an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $5.63 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business had revenue of $474.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.71 million. On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

