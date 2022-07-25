DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 20,078 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,078 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $24.24 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10.

