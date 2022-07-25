DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,227 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $140,449,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $84.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

