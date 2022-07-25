DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 3,952 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,014.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

