DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,534 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.
Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
