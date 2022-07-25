DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 4,534 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of KR opened at $46.24 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.