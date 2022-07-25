DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $2,949,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $220.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

