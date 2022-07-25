DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,468 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV opened at $9.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

