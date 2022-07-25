DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,615 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.54.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

