DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 600 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $122.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average of $127.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

