DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.48% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Down 3.0 %
LTRPA opened at $0.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.53. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Liberty TripAdvisor Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
