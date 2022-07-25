DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

