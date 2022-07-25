DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 566,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 196,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 338,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

