DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $408.03 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.71 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.15.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $407.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total transaction of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock worth $5,171,165 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

