Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,109 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,475 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DUSA opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

