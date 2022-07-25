Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.23% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 48,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1,331.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

DWLD stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52.

