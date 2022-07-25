Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $185.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.44. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

