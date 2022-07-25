Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,530 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $2,138,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,472. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.10.

EA stock opened at $130.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

