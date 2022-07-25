Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,080 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 799,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,387,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.91. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

