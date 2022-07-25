Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 2.2% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Equinix by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after buying an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,606,000 after buying an additional 130,179 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $653.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $655.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.50.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

