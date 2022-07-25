Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

