Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

NYSE XOM opened at $87.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

