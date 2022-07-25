Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 15,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 469,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 271,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

XOM stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

