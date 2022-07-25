First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.06% of First Bancorp worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 90,290 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 59,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,208.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,208.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,238 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,949.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,911 shares of company stock worth $178,297 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

First Bancorp stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.15. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

