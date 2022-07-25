First Personal Financial Services Sells 25,416 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,416 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 199.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 42,806 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.67. The company has a market cap of $366.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

